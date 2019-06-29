James (Jim) Joseph McPhillips, age 86 of Westminster, passed away on June 27, 2019. Born June 26, 1933 in the Bronx, NY, he was the loving husband of 56 years to Diane (Madsen) McPhillips. He was the father of four children, Tyrone McPhillips and wife Heidi of San Antonio, TX, Andrea Everton and husband Mitch of Sykesville, MD, Timothy McPhillips and wife Kim of York, PA and Kimberly Schmidt and husband Tim of North East, MD. He was the dear brother to Theresa Ungania of Bethpage, NY and father-in-law to Anne McPhillips of Mechanicsburg, PA. Although Jim was born in the United States, he lived for most of his childhood in his parent's hometown of Ballaghaderreen, Ireland. At the age of 18, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from LaSalle University and his Doctor of Medicine from State University of New York, Downstate Medical School. As a fourth-year medical student, Jim met the love of his life, Diane, a recent graduate of nursing school. On September 14, 1963, Jim and Diane were married in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Baltimore, MD for Jim's medical residency at the University of Maryland Hospital and fellowship in Endocrinology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Jim practiced in Baltimore as an internist for 27 years. He also worked as a physician for the Department of Veterans Affairs and with the University of Maryland Hospital. He delighted in mentoring young medical students and physicians. After retiring from patient care in 1995, Jim continued to work as a consultant in Endocrinology with the Social Security Administration, MD until 2011 and volunteered with Mission of Mercy, a nonprofit that provides free health and dental care. Jim was the proud "Pop" to eleven grandchildren, brother to 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to practicing medicine, Jim adored his King Charles Cavalier dog named Charlie, spending time with family and friends, taking art classes and enjoying nature. Jim was known for an unwavering work ethic, witty sense of humor, and generous heart. He was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. John Roman Catholic Church 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster, MD 21157. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, St. John Roman Catholic Church of Westminster or the , Greater MD Chapter. Published in Carroll County Times on June 29, 2019