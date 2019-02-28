Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kennedy. View Sign

James "Jim" Kerry Kennedy, 68, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Dove House. Born May 17, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph Walter Kennedy Sr. and Mary Shirley McCloskey Kennedy. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kennedy. Before retiring he worked for ADT Security Systems as an installer, he also worked in security at Central Laundry, at the Court House and at Carroll Hospital. Jim served in the Army. He loved spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren and dogs. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son James Michael Kennedy and his wife Kathleen of Manchester; grandchildren Dylan, Landon and Emma Kennedy of Manchester; sister Sharon Jenkins and bothers Joseph, Daniel and Tim Kennedy; nephews Steven, Kevin and Jay. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102. Interment will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences can be made at





254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

