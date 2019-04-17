Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Miller. View Sign

James L. Miller, age 72 of Taneytown, died Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at home, after a long illness.Born January 12, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Leonard and Evelyn Miller. He was the husband of Kimberly S. (Reaver) Miller, his wife of 22 years.Surviving are his daughters, Dawn Dickey (Mark) of Havre de Grace, MD and Robin Miller San Lorenzo (Lewis) of Venice, FL; stepdaughters, Amanda Collier (Barry) of Radford, VA and Megan Curley (Justin) of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren, Jacelyn Miller, Joshua Dickey (Emily), Jacob Dickey, Lorelei, Brecken and Aldreck Collier; great-grandson, Nathan Miller; loving siblings, Jacqueline Vlcek (Thomas) of Bedford, OH and Joseph Miller (Susan) of Raleigh, NC; in-laws, Walter and Mary Reaver of Johnsville, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his sister, Joyce Simmons; and beloved friend, Christopher Gilliam.Jim had many special friends, Scott Miller, L. "Bunny" Nevin, Tony Manning, Dave Suter, George Chriest, Stan Gladfelter, Gretchen Bruns; and special neighbors, Butch and Barb Colby, Linda and Hong Woo, and Buddy and Nancy Storey.Jim proudly served with the United States Marine Corps where he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968. Following his tours he received his Associates Degree in Police Administration from Catonsville College/University of Baltimore in 1980. He was employed as a Baltimore City Police Officer for 14 years and following retirement he worked many years in sales and safety. Jim retired as the Safety Director for G&M Services, Hanover, MD.He enjoyed coaching softball, hunting, golfing, camping, oldies music and music trivia, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, and spending time with his wife and family. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was a proud fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles.Jim was a member of the Blue Knights, where he served as president with Maryland III and was a current member of Pennsylvania XII; Fraternal Order of Police; and American Legion Post 282 of Woodsboro.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, April 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. Rev. Heath Wilson, pastor of Toms Creek United Methodist Church, will officiate.The family would like to give a special thank you to the team at Carroll Hospice and Drs. Mokhtar Nasir and Zalman Kahn, the nurses and staff at Carroll Hospital Center. A special thank you to Melissa Frank.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial donation to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or the at





11802 Liberty Road

Frederick , MD 21701

(301) 898-9777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 17, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.