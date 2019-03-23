Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leo Holford. View Sign

James Leo Holford Jr., 76, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Jim was born on October 12, 1942 in Washington D.C. and is the son of the late James Leo, Sr. and Velma (Coppers) Holford. He is the loving husband of Patricia Holford whom he married September 11, 1972.Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserve where he rose to the rank Sergeant Major. Jim served the community as a Baltimore City Police Officer for 27 years. Jim was a member of the Baltimore City F.O.P. Lodge #3, American Legion Carroll Post #31, a life member of the Westminster V.F.W. Molleville Farm Post #467, Knights of Columbus, and a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children and their spouses James J. Holford and wife Sara of Westminster, Susan Berard and husband Mark of Sykesville, and Joseph Holford and wife April of Richmond, Virginia; siblings Mary Delaney and her husband William of Frederick, and William Holford of Silver Spring; loving grandchildren Thomas and Eleanor Holford, and Haley and Benjamin Berard.The family will welcome friends on Monday March 25, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd. Westminster 21157. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 10am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St, Westminster. Internment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster Maryland 21157. The family would also encourage donations to your local blood bank. Online condolences can be made to the family at





