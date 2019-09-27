Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM St. Josephs Catholic Community (Formation and Fellowship Center) Send Flowers Obituary

James Leroy Long, "Jim", age 64, of Eldersburg, Maryland, died from Prostate Cancer complications at 1:24 am Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born on February 4, 1955 in Iowa City, Iowa to David and Marilyn (Norris) Long. His family moved to State College, PA in 1965 and he graduated from State College high school in 1973. Jim graduated from Penn State in 1977 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Cariaso-Long and his three children, Kris Kohlhepp, Joe (Beth) Kohlhepp, and Rita Long; his cherished grandchildren, Isaac, Jade, and Davina; his triplet siblings, Jeff (Donna) Long and Joan (David) Bogue, along with his younger brother Tom (Beth) Long. Jim's contribution to space geodesy and the DoD spans over 35 years, from his time as a uniformed NOAA officer for the National Geodetic Survey to 24 years as a Government contractor at Honeywell to his last position as the VLBI Operations Manager at NASA. His extensive knowledge of VLBI, civil engineering, precision surveying, and many other fields was unique! His passing will surely be felt around the world. A memorial gathering to celebrate Jim's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Josephs Catholic Community in the Formation and Fellowship Center from 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Arrival time: 2:30-3:30. Beginning at 3:30 there will be an honoring ceremony, and light refreshments from 4:30-5:30. All are welcome to attend this Celebration of Life. Jim had selflessly donated his body to science, and in lieu of flowers he hoped that any donations in his honor would be made to (Johns Hopkins) Legacy Gifts Rapid Autopsy Program to help with cancer research or to Carroll Hospice. Legacy Gifts Program: Option to pay online or by check.

