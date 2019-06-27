James Linzie Warren, 71, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. Born on June 16, 1948, in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late James and Edith Perillo Warren. He was the loving husband of Patricia McNamara Warren. James worked for many years as a self-employed farrier. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and was a recipient of a National Defense Service Medal and First Good Conduct Award for Service. A man of many interests, he enjoyed cooking, and was a veritable walking encyclopedia of general knowledge. He had a kind heart and a beautiful smile, and he was always willing to help. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Gavin Warren and Caitlin Warren, 8 grandchildren, soon to arrive: twin grandson and granddaughter, 2 great-grandchildren, and siblings: John Charles Warren, Lorene Warren, and Diana Wright. He was predeceased by a daughter: Marley Warren, and a son: Justin Warren. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019