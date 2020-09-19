James Malone Hill, 93 of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully, Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born Oct. 30, 1926 in North Carolina he was the son of the late Herman and Dorothy Francis Hill. He was the loving husband to Arlene Hill, whom he would have shared 69 years of marriage with next month. James was a proud Army Veteran of WWII, serving in the 25th infantry in the pacific. He moved to Maryland in 1941 from North Carolina. James was a head supervisor at Bethlehem Steel where he retired after 39 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters: Deborah Urey and husband Mike and Melissa Atkins and husband John. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the New Lutheran Cemetery, Locust St., Manchester, MD on Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at 10:00am. with the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com