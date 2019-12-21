|
James Melvin Dow, Sr., passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. He was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Webbert Dow and by his second wife, Elaine Baxter Dow. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He achieved the level of Master Mason at Lodge 213 in Glen Burnie. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, the outdoors, and mostly spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are sons and daughter James M. Dow, Jr., Donna Lynn Fix and her husband William, David W. Dow and his wife Caroline, and Donald W. Dow and his wife Karen, sister Carolyn Grant of New Hampshire, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Ann Dow. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Freedom Cemetery, Eldersburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 21, 2019