James "Jamie" Edward Miller, Jr (25) of Westminster, MD passed away on April 25, 2020. Born February 15, 1995 in Baltimore, MD, he was the beloved son of James, Sr. and Margaret (Seidlich) Miller. Jamie was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 2013. He had just established his own landscaping business and was the owner and operator of Miller's Mowing & Maintenance, LLC. He enjoyed the extreme sports of skateboarding & snowboarding, playing video games, tinkering with car engines and riding his "cherished" lawn mower. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him Jamie is survived by his father & mother, James, Sr. and Margaret Miller; sister, Amanda Miller; grandmother, Gladys Seidlich; aunts: Karen Shoemaker and husband Richard, Lori Karl and husband James; cousins: Heidi, Heath, Hyland (Cody), Haven; girlfriend, Sophia Dinch; faithful dog, Eclipse; a stray cat (Orangy) and numerous friends and family. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. However, a Celebration of Jamie's life will be webcast live on Thursday, April 30th at 1:00pm. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30th from 3:00pm -5:00pm at the Eline Funeral Home - 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD. Please go to www.elinefh.com for service link and special instructions. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to The Humane Society of Carroll County – www.hscarroll.org Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

