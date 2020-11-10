James Eaton "Jim" Mowbray, 71, of Sykesville, died on November 6, 2020, following a brief illness (not COVID). Born on September 24, 1949 in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jack Conon Mowbray and Jean Marie Puzarowski Mowbray. Jim was a graduate of Technical Memorial High School in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he excelled in academics and sports. He earned degrees from Edinboro University (member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity), Western Maryland College, and The Johns Hopkins University. He moved to Maryland in 1971 to teach at South Carroll High School, and later at Centennial High School in Howard County. Jim left teaching to pursue career opportunities in the computer industry. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from Mettler Toledo Auto Chem, Inc., in Columbia. He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Mowbray of Alexandria, VA; daughter, Jamie Meteer (Seamus) of Westminster, MD; grandchildren, Molly and Charlie, who brought Joy to his life; twin sister, Gayle Mowbray Walters of Baltimore MD; niece, Natalie Danish; many cousins, and his beloved friend, Thanh Tuyen (Annie) Vo. He was predeceased by his brother Robert T. Mowbray. Jim loved life and took of many opportunities to travel. He had a passion for cars and his motorcycle. He was a widely-read, avid reader and particularly enjoyed good scotch, fine wine, golf (often what he called a humbling experience), scuba diving and hiking, especially in the National Parks. We will miss his grin and wry sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Public Radio at npr.org/donations,
the National Park Foundation at give.nationalparks.org
, or to a charity of your choice
. Memorial services will be private.