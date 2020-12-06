1/1
James Newman Pounds
James Newman Pounds, 78, of Taneytown, Maryland, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born February 8, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Newman C. and Charlotte A. (Scott) Pounds. He was the loving and devoted husband of Melody Ann (Branch) Pounds. Jim graduated from Catonsville High School. After working in several positions from BG&E, grocery manager, and truck driver; Jim became a successful owner and operator of his own ground maintenance company in the Howard County and Carroll County area. He enjoyed woodworking, attending car shows, and watching NASCAR. He loved riding his motorcycle, along with watching the deer and birds in his yard alongside his wife and their pet dog "Katie". Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his wife Melody, are son, James "Scott" Pounds of Arbutus; daughter, Kathy Edwards and husband Bernie of Dundalk, step-daughters, Pamela Naab and husband Geoff Sanzenbacher of Mass., and Jamie Naab and fiancee Jonathan Spennato of N.C.; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Pounds. In keeping with Jim's wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, in Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor (http://www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org/donations/).

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
