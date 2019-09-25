Carroll County Times Obituaries
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Brentwood, MD
James P. Curles


1938 - 2019
James P. Curles Obituary
James Preston Curles, age 81 of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Fairhaven Life Care Community. He was born February 28, 1938, in Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his first wife, I. Jean Curles who died in 1981. He was the husband of Earnestine Wells Cosme Curles whom he married on April 18, 1998. James, also known as "Woody" was retired from Steamfitters Local #602. He served in the U.S. Navy. Surviving in addition to his wife are son, D. Scott Curles of York, PA, daughter Jamie L. Curles of Wisconsin; grandchildren: Amber, Zackary, Gabriel, Christopher and Jessica and great-granddaughter Lilly. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10 to 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD where a funeral service will follow at 11am. A luncheon will be held following the service at The Johnzie's Lounge at Fairhaven Retirement Community, 7200 Third Avenue in Sykesville. Interment will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 12 noon.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 25, 2019
