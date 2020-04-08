|
James Stanley Brozik, Jr., 76, of Manchester, Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center surrounded by his family, following a brave battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born December 11, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late James S. Brozik, Sr. and Edith I. (Lynch) Brozik. He was the loving and devoted husband of 51 years to Joyce (Jasman) Brozik. Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served his country from 1965 to 1971. He retired in 2007 from Raloid Corporation in Glyndon, Maryland as a precision machine shop foreman after more than 40 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay, and going on camping trips with his family and friends where he was affectionately known as "the Pancake Man." He was a jack-of-all trades who could fix almost anything, had an interest in science, and enjoyed vegetable gardening. He also loved spending time at the ocean, and especially enjoyed swimming. Jim was deeply faithful, always helping others, and active in church. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown, and currently was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Winsor. He served as chairperson of the property committee, served on Church Council and attended Delaware Maryland Synod assembly as a delegate. He was the general contractor when the church renovated their Sunday school space, participated in mission trips to help those in need, and worked on many church projects including Oktoberfest, Strawberry Festival, and Shepherd's Table. Jim also sang on the church choir and rang bells in the handbell choir. Jim's willingness to serve Christ in any way needed, and his love for the Church will be deeply missed. Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce are daughters; Patty Helphenstine and husband Chris of Manchester, and Valerie Rutherford and husband Tim of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Sydney and Andrew Helphenstine, Corinne and Rylee Rutherford; sister, Janet Biles of Westminster; and sister-in-law, Joan Jasman of White Marsh. Private services and burial will be held at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor, MD. A public memorial will be planned for a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776 or Cure PSP (at psp.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 8, 2020