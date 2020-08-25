1/1
James T. "Jim" Livesay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. "Jim" Livesay, age 75, of Hanover, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born January 11, 1945, in Blackwater, VA he was the son of the late Thurman Livesay and Ollie Osborne Livesay. He was the husband of Karen Coleman Livesay. Jim had been a hardwood log exporter. He and his wife moved from the farm in Westminster to Hanover just over a year ago. He served in the US Army. He was a longtime member of Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge, Westminster. Jim enjoyed collecting coins, pocket knives and guns. He enjoyed trips with his wife, especially for ice cream and tinkering in the garage and around the house. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law: Keith and Dee Livesay of Manchester and Troy Livesay of New York; step-son Todd Coleman of Hanover, PA, brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Verna Livesay of South Carolina and sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Robert Killett of Sykesville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Judy Buchanan of Elizabethtown, TN. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shipley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved