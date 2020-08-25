James T. "Jim" Livesay, age 75, of Hanover, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born January 11, 1945, in Blackwater, VA he was the son of the late Thurman Livesay and Ollie Osborne Livesay. He was the husband of Karen Coleman Livesay. Jim had been a hardwood log exporter. He and his wife moved from the farm in Westminster to Hanover just over a year ago. He served in the US Army. He was a longtime member of Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge, Westminster. Jim enjoyed collecting coins, pocket knives and guns. He enjoyed trips with his wife, especially for ice cream and tinkering in the garage and around the house. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law: Keith and Dee Livesay of Manchester and Troy Livesay of New York; step-son Todd Coleman of Hanover, PA, brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Verna Livesay of South Carolina and sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Robert Killett of Sykesville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Judy Buchanan of Elizabethtown, TN. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shipley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store