James "Parker" Traynor, 16, of Hampstead, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Born in Westminster, September 15, 2004, he was the son of Gwyn (Colyer) Traynor of Hampstead, and James Christian Traynor of Colorado. He was a sophomore at Manchester Valley High School, and a natural athlete who had developed a knack and love of skateboarding, as well as a passion for music. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Colyer, his sister Julia, and grandparents Virginia Andrew, Stephen Colyer (Kristen), Susan Beck, Jim Traynor (Phylis), his Uncle Dave Traynor, his Aunt Samantha and other beloved family and friends. A private viewing was held on Saturday and the family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7th, from 4pm-7pm at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store