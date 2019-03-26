Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James "Jimmy" Tressler Jr., 51 of Keymar, Maryland, passed away after a brief illness on March 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on August 8, 1967, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late James and Betty Jane (Shipley) Tressler Sr. Jimmy owned and operated JT Trucking for more than 13 years after taking over the company from his father. He hauled milk for MD&VA Milk Producers Co-Op for 35 years. He was very proud of the company he had built and the employees who worked alongside him. He loved his annual pig roast, everyone was welcome! He loved his family dearly and was very close with his sisters, especially his children. He was a very dedicated and loving father. He was always there to help and support others and always there to turn to for anything. He was always a safe haven and home for wayward souls, everyone was always welcome for as long as they wanted to stay. He was the best at convincing his sister Rose into just about anything, including his tractor, by telling her "You and me together, life's a pleasure." He will be missed by so many, he never knew a stranger.Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Miss and husband David; son, James "Gordy" Tressler III; his sisters, Rose Redden and husband Mike and Rena Downs and husband William; his long-time girlfriend of almost 17 years, Ruth Cole and her daughter, Jessica Cole. He is also survived by his granddaughter Molly Miss, and his "second sons" Jason "Jake" Tressler and John "Henry" Fogle III and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family will be received from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.A celebration of his life will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

1621 Opossumtown Pike

Frederick , MD 21702

