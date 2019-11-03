Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Carmack. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 (301)-845-4300 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Rd Woodsboro , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James William Carmack, age 80, of Walkersville, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born November 18, 1938 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Marion and Belva Powell Carmack. He was the husband of Carolee A. Carmack for 50 years before her death in 2010. Mr. Carmack was a 1956 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, Woodsboro, a former board member of the Central Maryland Farm Credit of Frederick and former member of the Capitol Milk Producers. He and his wife were honored as the Outstanding Young Farmers of Frederick County in 1970 and then of the state of Maryland in 1971. He enjoyed eating crabs, fishing, watching Oriole baseball and Ravens football games. Surviving are children, James A. Carmack and wife Denise of Keymar and Rebecca Johnson and husband John of Taneytown; 5 grandchildren, Kevin Carmack and wife Kendra and Kelly Breda and husband Matthew, all of Keymar, Bradley Poston and Sarah Knighton-Wisor of San Diego, CA, Jesse Johnson and McKayla Johnson, both of Taneytown; 2 great grandchildren, Cora and Emma Carmack and baby boy Breda due in December; brother, Marion D. Carmack of Frederick, sister-in-law, Anna Mae Carmack of Jefferson and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by a loving and devoted friend, Arlene Bowers of Taneytown. He was predeceased by siblings, Virginia "Sis" Kefauver, Charles E. Carmack and Doris Ann Stull. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro (21798), with Rev. Gordon Narvesen and Vicar Ron Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, c/o Glenda Brown at the address above or to The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

