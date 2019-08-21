Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Zumbrun. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church 961 Johnsville Road Sykesville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Clark Zumbrun, 35, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born September 25, 1983 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the loving and devoted Son of Jeffrey N. Zumbrun and Constance Fletcher Zumbrun. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2001, and played on the football team all four years. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Carroll Community College on May 28, 2014, and was enrolled in the Mortuary Science Program at Catonsville Community College. Throughout his academic studies, Jim worked in numerous restaurants and at the family funeral home. Jim was an overall sports fanatic and he was extremely passionate about the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, and Maryland Terps. He enjoyed participating in several Fantasy Football Leagues, playing in numerous Men's Flag Football Leagues, and enjoying many poker games. Most importantly, Jimmy had a big heart, He was fun, loving, and always put family and friends first. He was a devoted Uncle to three nieces and two nephews, and he supported them in all of their sports and school activities. Surviving in addition to his parents are brothers Timothy Michael Herb, Jr. and wife Libby, Christopher Thomas Herb and wife Lynn, and sister Jenna Zumbrun, nieces Kobi Herb, Mallie Herb, and Mairin Herb, nephews Jayden Zumbrun and Gage Herb. He was also survived by many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. He was predeceased by Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Thomas D. Fletcher Sr. and Mr. & Mrs. Champ C. Zumbrunand uncle Scott Lawson. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23rd at 12:00PM at Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville, Maryland with Pastors Tony Love and Ian Collier, officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Thursday August 22nd from 2-7PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to

