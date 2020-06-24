Jane Humphries Morrison, 83, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. Born March 19, 1937 in Washington, D.C., Jane was the daughter of the late Griffin Welty and Agnes Elizabeth (Surratt) Humphries. She was raised in Cheverly, MD, and lived much of her life there. After living for years in Takoma Park, MD, she returned to the family home in Cheverly in 1980. She married James P. Morrison in July, 1957, and was his lifelong loving and devoted wife. Jane graduated from the University of MD in 1962 with a BS in Elementary Education, and taught in the PG County school system for several years before and after graduation. In 1980, she began working as an administrative assistant to the pastor at University Baptist Church in College Park, MD. She worked there for 20 years, retiring in 1999. This was a great path of service for her sensitive and caring soul. Jane had a life filled with music; she enjoyed playing the piano and organ, taught many piano students, and sang in an a capella choir. She volunteered in multiple ways at churches throughout her life. She was a member of University Baptist Church for 47 years, and joined St. Paul's UCC when she moved to Westminster, MD, in 2005. Jane was an excellent cook, an avid reader, and loved to travel throughout the US. She was always worried about the homeless, and gave a home to many students and others in need of temporary housing. Jane's kindness and love of life will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was an extraordinary woman who lifted everyone around her. Surviving in addition to her husband Jim are sons, Douglas J. Morrison and wife Cynthia I. of Westminster, Wayne G. Morrison and wife Jo H. of New Windsor, and David E. Morrison and wife Samina of Washington, D.C.; sister, Sara Hunt of Keller, TX; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service and celebration of Jane's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's Staff (shepstaff.org) or Common Ground on the Hill (CommonGroundOnTheHill.org). The Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.