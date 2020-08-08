Jane Lorraine Armacost, age 86, New Oxford, PA formerly of Hampstead, MD, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 5, 2020 at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community. Miss Armacost was born August 25th, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. She was the only child of the late John Oscar and Ruby Alice (Simmons) Armacost and the beloved granddaughter of the late Pearl Simmons, who lived with the family in Hampstead. Jane was a Christian by faith and belonged to two Churches in her lifetime: St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hampstead, MD and St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hanover, PA. Jane was a graduate of Hampstead High School. She was employed by the State of Maryland for 38 years in the Budget Department of the University of Maryland Hospital. After retirement, she was a volunteer for 20 years at Carroll County Hospital. In 2009, Jane moved to Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, where she was active as a volunteer and sang in the Villager Chorus. She enjoyed travel, reading, word puzzles, concerts and western movies. She was also very fond of cats and dogs. Jane is survived by her cousins, Deborah Saxmann and her family, of Seven Valleys and Bette Rudd and her family, of Florida; Joan Boerner of Hampstead, MD, her dearest friend since childhood; and Druscilla Warner, her neighbor and closest friend at Cross Keys Village. Jane was grateful for all the care and support she received from her family, friends and the staff at The Brethren Home Community. There will be no visitation. A graveside service with Pastor Kirk Griffin officiating will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greenmount Cemetery, 2001 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD where Jane will be interred beside her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to The Brethren Home Foundation, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350-9582; or St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead, MD. Online obituary and condolences available at elinefuneralhome.com