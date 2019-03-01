Carroll County Times Obituaries
Jane Lee Winters, 83, of Taneytown, Maryland died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home.Born September 3, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elsworth and Elsie (Tomms) Arthur. She was the wife of Willard P. Winters, and was predeceased by her first husband, Richard P. Beckwith.Jane was a member of Catoctin Church of Christ in Thurmont, and enjoyed attending church and knitting.Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter, Deborah Eckert of Westminster; sons, Richard Beckwith, Jr. and wife Angie of St. Leonard, and Wayne Beckwith and wife Shelia of Dallas, TX; sister, Phyllis Schanberger of Westminster; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Hartman.A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to Catoctin Church of Christ, 140 N. Carroll St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2019
