An extraordinary woman, strong in faith and in grace, Jane Marie Ziegler Nupp, passed peacefully at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Maryland on October 2, 2019. A long-time resident of Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, Maryland and of Ellicott City, Maryland, Jane was born November 23, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Fred William Ziegler and Grace Edna Hilbert Ziegler, later moving to Alliance, Ohio. Jane was shortly preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Edward Nupp, whom she married on August 7, 1948 in Alliance, Ohio. Also preceding Jane Nupp in death were her step-mother, Irene Ziegler; brother, Fred Ziegler, Jr.; sister, Barbara Jean Ziegler Miller; brothers-in-law, Doyle Nupp, Charles Dean, Virgil McCabe, and Robert Miller; sisters-in-law, Birdine Lotz Nupp and Barbara Mohr Ziegler; and daughter-in-law, Maura jo Turlik Nupp. With a legacy of family, Jane is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Ziegler Dean and step-sister, Hope Ziegler McCabe; sons, James Lee Nupp (Carol Sims Nupp), Joel Thomas Nupp (Sheryl Eckenrode Nupp), Jeff Linwood Nupp (Kimberly Dudney Nupp), John William Nupp (Kim Ehrhorn Nupp); and daughters, Janet Ann Nupp Hochella and Judy Elizabeth Nupp Wilson (Rick Wilson). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Jason Nupp (Joanne Whalen), Joshua Nupp (Lindsey Strube Nupp), Will Hochella (Alistair Winters, fiancé), Rebecca Wilson Lundin, Mark Wilson (Maggie Curran Wilson), Justin Nupp (Shelly Johnson Nupp), Michelle Nupp Saunders, Matthew Nupp (Nichole Furrow), Bryan Nupp (Emily Martin), Emily Grace Nupp, Emily Carolyn Marie Nupp Sargent (Jake Sargent), Benjamin Nupp, Jacob Nupp, and Jeremy Nupp. Additionally, there are ten great-grandchildren: Jackson, Bodhi, Cody, Dylan, Kimora, Hudson, Cole, Cameron, Alex, and Matthew Wade. Also living are Jane's Brother-in-Law, Donald Lee Nupp and sister-in-law, Maryann Vernier Nupp, as well as many nieces and nephews. Involved in multiple activities and organizations, Jane was a member of the Bonnie Branch Homemakers, a PTA President, a 4H leader, a Stephen Minister, and member of the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Advisory Board, as well as a past member of the Christian Temple, Glen Mar United Methodist Church, Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, and the CLV Krug Chapel. Jane was instrumental in the development of the Creative Expressions publication at Carroll Lutheran Village which she helped create in 1996, serving on the expansive booklet staff to the present. In 2017, Jane received the prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award (Gold), a Points of Light national community service award. In addition to collecting angels, Jane enjoyed sewing, making pine cone wreaths, and was known for her penchant for making bows that adorned so many pews, candle holders, and greenery swags during the holidays. In later years, Jane enjoyed painting and excelled in the Sumi-e Japanese artform. Phone always in her pocket, Jane reached out to family and friends daily; she never missed a phone call every afternoon to her adoring sister "Ruthie" of Massillon, Ohio. A woman of great faith, Jane was a member of many bible studies; her prayer list was long and her Our Daily Bread devotions started her day. Known for the hats and scarves she wore, most often in purple, for her lilting laugh, and her "OhMyGarsh" expression, Jane's door was always open to visitors. Family came first with Jane. The little duplex home on Luther Drive was filled in every nook and cranny with framed and loose photos, albums, slides, and movies that revealed the life of a devoted wife and mother. A carry-on bag traveler, Jane joined her late husband on many trips around the United States and abroad. In earlier years, Jane and Ralph with various children traveled parts of the country in multiple trailers, including a 26-foot Airstream that was parked many years at the small family farm in Ellicott City. Grandma Jane will be sorely missed by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren on whom she doted and whose special events she and Ralph never missed. The life and legacy of this true and faithful servant will be celebrated on November 2, 2019 with a memorial service and reception at Glen Mar United Methodist Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City, Maryland at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers, Jane Nupp has requested donations be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund

