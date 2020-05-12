Jane G. Pittinger, 75, of Reisterstown, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the Cherrywood Manor Future Care in Reisterstown, MD. Born January 29, 1945 in New Windsor, MD. She was eldest daughter of the late Earle (Jim) Lambert and Armatha Jane Wolfe. She was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. She loved collecting angels and Betty Boop. She also loved shopping at Walmart and taking rides with her grandson. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Norman, her son Ray, her sister Earlene Horsey and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Theresa and son-in-law Jason Howard, daughter Norma and son-in-law Eddie Martin and grandchildren Austin Ray Martin and Gracie Ray Howard all of Hampstead, MD. She is also survived by her sisters Carol Sue Osborne, Alice Wolfe and Karen Combs and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be at a later date.



