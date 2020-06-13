Jane Soiné

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Jane Shore Soiné (Mom, Mommom, Miss Jane) formerly of Westminster, MD, on June 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Mom was a sweet and loving lady who gave more than she took. She lived her faith through cooking meals for Fishes and Loaves, knitting hundreds of hats and blankets for babies for the hospital and loving on us. Jane was a president of First Presbyterian Church of Westminster's Presbyterian Women's group. Mom was also honored to receive her Bachelor Degree from Maryland Institute, College of Art when it was accredited in 1967. She was a charter member and sunshine hostess for Everybody's Quilt Guild in Westminster and completed many quilts and blankets for Project Linus. Mommom is survived by Carl (Michele); Suzanne Purdum (Timothy). Grandchildren Stephanie Lane (Ken), Anthony Soriano, Jeremiah Purdum (Kendra), Allyson, Caitlyn Pyne (David), Laurel Purdum and Megan Davis. Great grandchildren: Derek Lane, Danielle Lane, Pate Purdum, Perry Purdum and Emerson Purdum Predeceased by husband, Carl Soiné, and children, Louise Davis and Gregory Soiné. When Mom learned that children with pituitary dwarfism could be helped with a harvested pituitary gland she decided to donate her body to science. We pray this selfless act will assist those students heading in the medical field be better doctors and nurses. Celebration of life will be Friday, June 26th at 5:00 pm (EDT). Those interested in attending, please reach out to suzanne.purdum@gmail.com or Caitlyn Pyne on Facebook. If you are so inclined, please send donations to Project Linus, www.projectlinus.org or Project Linus, P.O.Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.