Jane Eckels Voight, 90, of Mt. Airy, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lorien of Mt. Airy. Born December 20, 1929 in Hernwood, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Handy Davis Sr and Mildred Smith Davis. Twice married she was the wife of the late William B. Eckels who died in 2000 and Gene T. Voight, Sr. of Mt. Airy. Jane was a retired file clerk working for Sarubin Family Dental. She enjoyed working on her high school reunion committee and playing bingo up to three times per week at Gamber Fire Hall. In addition to her husband Gene she is survived by sons W. Scott Eckels, Timothy Eckels, Gene Voight, Jr., Bob and Russ Voight and daughter Sue Steel. She is also survived by brother William Davis, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings Lloyd H Davis Jr., John and Paul Davis, Louise Griffin and grandson Timothy T. Eckels, Jr. Funeral services and interment will be private. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg is handling funeral arrangements. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 1, 2020.