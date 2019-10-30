Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geiple Funeral Home 53 Main Street Glen Rock , PA 17327 (717)-235-6822 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geiple Funeral Home 53 Main Street Glen Rock , PA 17327 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church 5890 Steltz Road Glen Rock , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church 5890 Steltz Road Glen Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane W. (Warehime) Fourhman, 83, of Glen Rock, PA, died October 28, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Harry N. Fourhman. The couple celebrated a 64th wedding anniversary this past June 26th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday November 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA and from 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Fourhman was born on My 20, 1936 in Millers MD and was a daughter of the late Gordon Z. and Margaret L. (Miller) Warehime. Jane graduated from Manchester High School in 1954. She was employed by AMP, Inc. for 14 years and then as the Secretary of Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church for over 40 years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of Bethlehem Steltz Church where was a former Sunday School teacher and sang on the church choir for many years. She was a member of the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Co. and the Ladies Auxiliary helping at the fire company fund raisers for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting. Besides her husband, she leaves a son Eric W. Fourhman and his wife Erin; a grandson, Andrew R. Fourhman all of Glenville. PA; her siblings, Donald Warehime, Dale Warehime, June McVicker, Jeanne Martin, D. Kenneth Warehime, Dennis Warehime and Ruth Wentz. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327.

