Janet Boerner
1932 - 2020
Janet Louise Boerner, 88, of Hampstead, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home. Born August 21, 1932 in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late Dora James and Rachel Emily Lippy Wink. She was the wife of the late Burnell M. Boerner, who died in 2019. Mrs. Boerner was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Snydersburg. She helped her late husband with the family dairy farm. She loved travel and was an accomplished seamstress. Surviving are her daughter, Joy Boerner of Hampstead and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by sisters, Ruth Murray and Charlotte Strevig. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m, with her pastor, the Rev. Michael C. Adams officiating, in St. Mark's (Snydersburg) Cemetery, Hampstead. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Church of Snydersburg, 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are entrusted to Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mark's (Snydersburg) Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
