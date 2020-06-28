Janet (Jan) Margaret Cummings, 80, of Reisterstown, MD passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at Stella Maris Nursing Home. Born April 9, 1940 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Franz. Jan graduated from Towson High School in 1958 and in later years was employed as a receptionist for Franz School Pictures, Chevron Oil Company, Walcutt Industries and West Marine. Jan was an avid boater and spent many summers living on her boat "The Sandpiper". She was a member of Bowley's Quarters Yacht Club & Marina. Jan is survived by her brother William (Bill) Franz and his wife Cindy and their daughter Kelly Franz, her daughter Debra Ann (Debbie) Goncalves and husband Vinod Theethu, grandchildren Bryanna Goncalves, Michael Stull, Heather Joyner, Alexandria Cummings, Sebastian Cummings, Dalton Cummings and great grandchildren Dominic Stull, Cadence Stull, Raymond Ferrante, Kayleigh Crum and Amina Joyner. There will be a private service for the immediate family. Services and a celebration of Jan's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in the name of Jan Cummings to Stella Maris at www.stellamaris.org/donate
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.