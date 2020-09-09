1/1
Janet E. Edgar
Janet Elizabeth Edgar (88) of Reisterstown, passed away on September 5, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. She was the wife of Robert J. Edgar Jr., celebrating 70 years of marriage this past February. She was the daughter of the late Enos & Elizabeth Thomas. She was the mother of Catherine E. Dwyer and husband Jim of Hampstead, Janet E. Springer and husband Jim of Hampstead, Joan Marie Scheide and husband Tom of Bel Air, Robert J. Edgar III and wife Lisa of Bel Air, and Thomas L. Edgar of Edgemere; grandmother of John, Rebecca, Anne, Mary Caitlin, Paul, Evan, Jenny, T.J., Lynn, Bobby & Chris. Also survived by 18 great grandchildren. Janet loved animals, especially dogs, and was an expert at crochet. Services will be held Friday at 11:30a.m. at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Rd (at Franklin Blvd) in Reisterstown. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Friends may call Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9pm at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007 or visit www.kidneymd.org/ Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
