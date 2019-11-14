Janet Elizabeth Lambert, 81, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born November 15, 1937 in Uniontown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ruben and Elsie Blacksten Lawrence. She was the loving wife of Earl Lambert for 58 years. Janet was a member of Seniors In Action. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends, camping and traveling. She worked at Hartz Clothing Company for eight years. She then was a day care mother in her home for 30 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Scott Lambert and wife Melissa of East Berlin, PA and Kevin Lambert and wife Desiree of Hampstead, MD; grandchildren Nicole and husband Derek, Dylan, Jaina, Jessica, Marc and Christopher; great-grandchild Kaiya; brother Wayne Lawrence of Geraldtown, W. Va. and sister Virginia Kolpack of Taneytown; and several nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by son Jeffrey Lambert, brothers Richard Lawrence and Calvin Lawrence. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Smallwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janet's memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, https://www.carrollhospice.org/make-a-gift or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 14, 2019