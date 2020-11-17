HANOVER PA - Janet R. (Klinedinst) Golden, 80, of Hanover, PA, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her loving family, on November 13, 2020. Janet was born to Harold and Minnie (Lawyer) Klinedinst on August 16, 1940, in Hanover. She attended Eichelberger High School, worked for Sylvania Shoe for 35 years, and then worked for Hanover Railside Restaurant until her retirement. She is survived by her sons, Karl (Lucinda) Golden of Lebanon, Richard (Bambi) Golden of York, and Randy (Lisa) Golden of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Travis, Hannah, and Kaylee; her brother Kenneth Klinedinst and her sisters Darlene Custer and Sarah Curry; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Carroll L. Golden, her parents, and her son, Tony Golden. In addition to spending time with her family, Janet loved dirt track and Nascar racing, bluegrass music, her dogs, fishing, flea markets, and visiting the mountains and the Pennsylvania Amish country. There will be a private graveside service for the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association
or the American Cancer Society
.