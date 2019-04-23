Janet Irene Fritz, 61, of Manchester passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at The University of Maryland Medical Center. She was the wife of Larry Fritz Sr. They shared 44 years of marriage together. Born in Westminster, Maryland. She was predeceased by her father Roy Boone and Mother Agnes Ludwig. In addition to her husband she is survived by children Micky Smith, Larry Fritz Jr and wife Robin, Angela Fritz and husband Richard Pyles Jr, Travis Fritz, Tiffany Fritz, Trevor Fritz and wife Charay, and Zoe Rivera. Also surviving are brothers Roy Allen Boone, Dale Boone Sr and sister Verdella White. She has 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.She was very family oriented. Enjoyed baking, camping, fishing and going on picnics with her family.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD, 21102.Funeral services and interment are private.In lieu of flowers please donate to a . Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 23, 2019