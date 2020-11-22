Momma, Wife and Devoted Grandmother Janet Kathryn Mitchell was born In Baltimore, Maryland on September 24th, 1940 to Alice Christina Mitchell (known lovingly as Mudner) and Edward Earle Mitchell and was raised with her two sisters, Mary and Dorothy. Here, she met her life-long partner in shenanigans, general mischief-maker, father to her progeny, source of grey hair, and love of her life, William Bruce Falkenstine. Janet and Bruce married in June of 1959 and after a few years of small-roomed city life, took their three small, eager children, Sandy, Rick, Bonnie, to the suburbs of Westminster, Maryland. Janet was a member of the Westminster United Methodist Church lending her voice and organizational skills to the church. She sang in praise, she sang in joy, in hope and in celebration. A highlight of her dedication to singing came when she had the opportunity to sing at Carnegie hall with her sister Mary's choir. Whether it was singing with her choir, caroling with her family or lending her voice to church services, singing nurtured her joyous spirit. In 2014, Janet and Bruce headed for the sunshine and community spirit offered at the town of The Villages, Florida. Janet died of cardiac arrest on November 12th, soon after her 80th birthday, at the UF Villages Hospital with Bruce by her side. Her death is a painful and irreplaceable loss for her family and friends. She is survived by her heartbroken children and husband, her devoted nieces, cousins, and the grandbabies who adored her and carry her magic In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Janet's Grace Foundation, a grant giving foundation created by her family as a final tribute to honor our mother's memory and to spread a bit more of her warmth and love with the world. www.adirondackfoundation.org/janets-grace-foundation-fund
or Adirondack Foundation PO Box 288 Lake Placid, NY 12946. C/O Janet's Grace Foundation