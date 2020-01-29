Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Kline. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church-Libertytown 9190 Church St. Union Bridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet G. Longenecker Kline, age 86, formerly of Union Bridge, died peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Woodsboro. Born May 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Clara E. Benchoff Longenecker. She was the wife of Harold R. "Skip" Kline who died in 2001. Janet started school at Hampstead School and graduated in 1952 from St. John's Catholic School, Frederick. She was formerly employed at Hyman Israel's store in Union Bridge, Bucheimer's Leather Shop in Frederick and the Union Bridge Day Care Center and Home Day Care. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Libertytown, Johnsville Senior Citizens and New Horizon Seniors. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, needlework, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family. Surviving are children, Loretta Wolf and husband Mark, and Martha Kline, all of Woodsboro, Ellen Cutsail and husband Ed of Union Bridge, Barbara Kline and partner Dan Ensor of Thurmont, Robert Kline and wife Terry of New Windsor and Henry Kline and wife Sandy of Belair; daughter-in-law, Kasey Messner of Frederick; 11 grandchildren, Josh Wolf and Casey Grim, Sarah Martin and husband Greg, Jamie Moxley and wife Sarah, Dazy Cutsail, Elena Cutsail, Breanna Keller and husband Skylar, Jeremy Kline and wife Megan, Zacchary Kline, Hannah Pruitt, Rebekah and Abby Kline; 7 great grandchildren, Jacob Wilcox, Emmy and Hunter Moxley, Antonio, Delphine and Edward Powell and Aiden Cutsail; brothers and sisters, Lawrence Longenecker, Elizabeth Lee, Mary Stewart, Shirley and Bill Russell, Tom Longenecker, Joyce and Mike McKenzie, Grace and Edgar Wentz and Darlene Houck; sister- in-law, Nancy Brashears and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Charles Longenecker. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1 at St. Peter's Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9190 Church St. (Union Bridge 21791), with Rev. Fr. Chuck Wible as celebrant. Interment will take place at a later date in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church at the address above. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

