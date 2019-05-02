Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lois Lang. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389 Manchester , MD 21102 (410)-374-2626 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Lois Lang, 87, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on July 14, 1931, in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Edward and Anna Pauline LeGore Miller. She was the loving wife of 56 years to the late Ervin M. Lang, who passed away in 2007, and mother of the late Sherry L. Nowlin, who passed away in 2005.Years ago, Janet worked at Black and Decker as well as a sewing factory in Hampstead, MD, and later in life retired from JoS. A. Bank. She was a faithful member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren, where she attended for many years and enjoyed helping out with the Love Feast. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and together they visited all fifty of the United States. Janet loved playing cards, watching Little House on the Prairie, and going to North Carroll Senior Center.She is survived by niece and caregiver: Shannon Sheckels, siblings: Jean Graf of Hampstead, MD, Doris Blocher of Hanover, PA, Mary Lou Winter of Finksburg, MD, Donna Jones of Westminster, MD, Carla Franklin of Hampstead, MD, Earle Miller of Hampstead, MD, Barbara Leedy of Hampstead, MD, and Jerry Miller of Hampstead, MD, and she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, and on Saturday, May 4, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329, with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329, or St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.Online condolences may be offered at

Janet Lois Lang, 87, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on July 14, 1931, in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Edward and Anna Pauline LeGore Miller. She was the loving wife of 56 years to the late Ervin M. Lang, who passed away in 2007, and mother of the late Sherry L. Nowlin, who passed away in 2005.Years ago, Janet worked at Black and Decker as well as a sewing factory in Hampstead, MD, and later in life retired from JoS. A. Bank. She was a faithful member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren, where she attended for many years and enjoyed helping out with the Love Feast. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and together they visited all fifty of the United States. Janet loved playing cards, watching Little House on the Prairie, and going to North Carroll Senior Center.She is survived by niece and caregiver: Shannon Sheckels, siblings: Jean Graf of Hampstead, MD, Doris Blocher of Hanover, PA, Mary Lou Winter of Finksburg, MD, Donna Jones of Westminster, MD, Carla Franklin of Hampstead, MD, Earle Miller of Hampstead, MD, Barbara Leedy of Hampstead, MD, and Jerry Miller of Hampstead, MD, and she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, and on Saturday, May 4, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329, with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329, or St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close