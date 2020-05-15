Janet L. Champness, 65, of Westminster, Maryland, went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born April 6, 1955 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Isaphine (Baumaster) Kasper. She was the wife of 16 years to Daniel R. Champness, II. Janet was a senior project manager, surgery administration with Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Westminster. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and her pet animals. Surviving in addition to her husband Dan are brother, Robert J. Kasper of Chambersburg, PA; and many close friends. A Celebration of Janet's life will held at a later date at New Hope Fellowship Church in Westminster. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on May 15, 2020.