Janet Louise Strickling was born February 23, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Maryland, graduating in 1966 from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD. She worked for thirty-three years for the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Beltsville National Agricultural Library. Janet was a great lover of dogs and other animals. She was beloved by her friends and family for her kind disposition, her sweet smile, and her joyous laugh. Janet lived the last years of her life at the Fairhaven retirement community in Sykesville, MD where she passed away on April 25, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19 and a long struggle with kidney disease. Janet is survived by her sister Ann Strickling, her brother Lawrence Strickling (Sydney Hans), her three nephews Taylor Strickling (Laura), Alec Strickling (Samantha Steelman) and Robert Strickling, her great niece Elizabeth Strickling, and family dogs Gracie, Tiffany and Walter. Janet is the daughter of the late Dr. Edward Strickling, a professor of agronomy at the University of Maryland, and the late Dr. Cloria Strickling, a reading teacher and administrator for the Prince Georges County Public Schools. Janet will be buried at a later date in Adelphi Maryland at the George Washington Cemetery with her Parents. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020