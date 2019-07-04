Janet Marie Heindel, 80 of Westminster, MD, passed peacefully Wednesday July 3, 2019 at her home. Born April 3, 1939 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Marvin E. and Anna S. Stiffler Heindel. Years ago, she worked at Black & Decker, Hampstead Sewing Factory, Telemecanique Inc. and BJ's Wholesale Club. She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Althoff of Manchester, MD and Tammy Harris and husband Brian of Tennessee, daughter in law: Angell Feeser of Westminster, MD, grandchildren: Michael, Jeffrey, Desirae and Kaye and great grandchildren: Owen, Griffin, Shepherd and Gracie. She is also survived by siblings: Violet Myers of Hanover, PA, Barbara Price of Hampstead, MD and Judy DeVore of York, PA. She was predeceased by her son: Larry Feeser. Janet's wishes were to be cremated with no services. If desired, donations may be sent in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 4, 2019