Janet Mildred Goodman of Westminster, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Cresson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Elizabeth Hankle Jenkins. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth C. Goodman, Sr. Years ago, Janet worked for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company till she retired. Surviving in addition to her husband are step children: Dolores A. Simmons and husband William, Terri Jean Goodman, Kenneth C. Goodman, Jr. and wife Carla, and John E. Goodman and wife Judith, 4 step grandchildren, and 4 step great grandchildren. Services and interment are private at this time. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A, Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 22, 2020