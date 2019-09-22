Janet Marie Smith-Robinson, 72, of Westminster, died on September 12, 2019, at her home. Born December 7, 1946 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Alfred E. Smith and Veronica Linkletter Smith. She is survived by her husband Larry Robinson. Janet was a chemistry and biology teacher for high school and college. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Baltimore. Besides her husband she is survived by two daughters Katerina Robinson and Samantha Sexton both of Westminster; five siblings Nancy Skolnick, Marianne Smith, Joanna Smith, Edward Smith, and Brian Smith; and one grandchild. She was predeceased by one brother Steve Smith. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 833 Deer Park Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. The family will receive friends from 10 until the time of service. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 N Front St, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will receive friends from 10 until the time of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 22, 2019