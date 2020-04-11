Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Ann Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Ann Gilbert, age 72 of Westminster, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospital in Westminster. Born April 8, 1948 in San Jose, CA, she was the daughter of the late John Louis and Margaret Enfantino Chiappe. She was the wife of Lewis Ronald Gilbert of Westminster. She was a 1969 graduate of Samuel Merritt University School of Nursing and for many years held the distinction of being the youngest Director of Nursing in California history. Janice loved large family events, attending school and athletic activities for her children and grandchildren, and serving in her church callings. She also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, home decorating, quilt making and genealogy. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Lewis Daniel Gilbert and his spouse Cheryl Ann Hossler and their children Tyler, Kate, and Hunter, Lewis Samuel Gilbert and his spouse Ann Thomas and their children Carrie (spouse Mike), Andrew, Alex (spouse Brittany), and Samantha, Lewis Timothy Gilbert and his spouse Theresa Lynn Gatuso and their children Sierra, Tyler, and Shayda, Monica Grace Hanley and her spouse Troy William Bowman and their children Sadie, Spencer, Nicole and Luke, and William John Hanley and his spouse Amy Elizabeth Stephenson and their children Jacob, Miranda, Andrew, Alyssa, Brendan, Jessica, Cameron, Christian, Luke and Emily, and brother John Chiappe and his spouse Debbie and their children A.J., Adam and Chelsea. Services and interment are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the online at

