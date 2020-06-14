Janice Catherine Becker (nee Taylor) of Sykesville, Maryland, peacefully passed away in her home on June 11th, at the age of 88 after a long illness. Born August 7th, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Guy Randolph Taylor, Sr. and Thelma Catherine (nee Smith) and sister of the late Guy Randolph Taylor, Jr. She was the wife of Carl Raymond Becker, who died on May 19th, 2009. Janice grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from Western High School in 1949. She was an active volunteer donating her time to many important causes. Her favorite pastime was playing Duplicate Bridge in which she achieved a Life Master ranking. Her other interests and hobbies included gardening, woodworking, painting, cooking, crafting, politics, being cost-effective, and enjoying time with her grandchildren; Ilona, Irene, Andrew (Drew), Dalton, Carl, & Carson. Surviving are her four children, daughter and son-in-law Amy and Zsolt Szeless of Gaithersburg, MD, son Edward Becker and lifelong partner Jane Cohen of Sykesville, daughter Laura Becker of Sykesville and son and daughter-in-law Eric and Alison Becker, also of Sykesville. Janice is also survived by her brother Robert Kinsey Taylor and his wife Joan of Street, MD and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, only a graveside service will be held for her interment. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association or the charity of one's choice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.