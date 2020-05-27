Janice Lynne Dix, 79, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Brinton Woods Health Care Center in Sykesville, MD. Born on September 8, 1940, in Owings Mill, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elton Nicholas and Estella May Diehl Fuller. She was the beloved wife of Robert Wesley Dix. Years ago, Janice worked as a bus driver attendant for special needs children for Baltimore County Public Schools. She was a member of Colonial Baptist Church. Janice enjoyed camping, hiking, swimming, gardening, bikes, and motorcycles. She was an avid collector of many things. Above everything else, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Deborah Lynne Williams and husband James, and Sharon Denise Baker and husband Christopher, grandchildren: Robert Michael Stanley and Jessica May Higgs, 5 great-grandchildren, and a sister: Eva Freeman. She was predeceased by 6 siblings. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.