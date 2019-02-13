Janice (Jan) Marie Hidey passed away February 11, 2019 after battling breast cancer for 17 years. Born January 22, 1951 on her family farm in Hebbville in Baltimore County, Janice, who was shy by nature, loved books and music at an early age. She excelled at both, treasuring classics and learning the piano, the trumpet and guitar. Life on the farm was priceless in her upbringing, learning to tend the animals, plant vegetables, bale hay, pick blackberries, pluck chickens, and make homemade ice cream surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, all living on the family farm. She was involved with Old Court Girls 4-H and won many ribbons at county and MD State Fair including Grand Champion for her tea ring. She first loved teaching helping her Mom, Peggy Hidey, at Woodlawn Day Nursery. Raised at Salem UM Church, the life-changing moment happened in Fall 1967 at a Young Life weekend in Natural Bridge, VA when she gave her life to Christ. Her Dad, Ellsworth Hidey, also fell ill that weekend, passing away a few weeks later from brain cancer. Her dad was her champion, a giver of grace, and an unending source of love and encouragement in her life. But she embraced this new faith in Christ and God did amazing things in her. She invested in friends and younger people at her church's Youth Fellowship, then went to UMBC where she was a leader in the Christian Fellowship, graduating in 1973 with a BA in Psychology. She led the Monday Night Bible Study and volunteered as a Young Life leader impacting countless high school girls. In Christ, she found boldness and love as she longed to love God and learn His Word. Embracing Reformed Theology, she studied the great works of the Reformation. Janice taught at several Christian schools, impacting many students. She moved to Columbia, S.C. to teach at Covenant Classical Christian School where her 3rd grade students benefitted from the 'baseball' unit, coming from her love of the Orioles, teaching her students math, writing, reading, science, faith, and values, all through baseball and making it fun to learn by using her creativity. Janice achieved a Masters in Education/Technology from Towson University, Masters of Education from Loyola University, and spearheaded Covenant School through its accreditation. When her mother, Peggy, began to need help, she quit her job and moved back to Eldersburg, taking care of her until Peggy's passing. She taught at Granite Classical Tutorials, investing in her students through her love and care for them in deep meaningful relationships. With her musical skills, she would lead worship on the guitar. Students were taken to Young Life camps, the beach, to her house for sleepovers, and were just loved, becoming a mentor to all. Janice last resided at Hidey Manor in Woodbine, enjoying gardening, beekeeping, Canasta and 500-card playing, her collection of 100s of snowmen and walls and walls of books in her built-in bookcases. Vacationing at Fenwick Island during summers over the last 35 years, she enjoyed crabs and creating memories with her family. While Christ was her first love, her second was her family, as she was a devoted daughter, sister, niece and aunt. Her humor and Janice-isms will be retold generation after generation. Preceding her are parents Page Ellsworth and Peggy, and Aunt Grace, Aunt Ad and Uncle Donald. She leaves behind her sisters Diane and Karen, brother Barry, sister-in-law Holly, brother-in-law Joe, niece Sarah, niece Rachel (& Justin Harbin), nephew Garon and nephew Camden (& Nicole Belinko), three great nephews/niece, Max, Jack and Abby, Aunt June Maring, numerous cousins, lifelong friends, co-workers and students. Viewing will be at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Friday, February 15th, 7-9 pm and interment at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville on Saturday, February 16th at 11 am. Celebration service will be held on Sunday, February 17th at 3 pm at Columbia Presbyterian 10001 Route 108, Columbia, MD followed by a reception. Donations may be made to Young Life Ministry of Diane Hidey, Young Life Ministry of Joe Belinko, Granite Classical Tutorials or Covenant Classical Christian School, and all mailed to Diane Hidey, 3310 St. Johns Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042. www.burrier-queen.com Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary