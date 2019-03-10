Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Raver. View Sign

Janice Larue Raver of Upperco, MD passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her sister Gail's home in Dover, DE. She was 87.Janice was born on the family farm in Upperco, Maryland to the late F. Eugene Raver, Sr. and Hazel Larue Alban Raver.She worked for Sunbeam Company demonstrating different appliances in different stores when the Representative from Baltimore Gas and Electric Company noticed her and she became their top sales person, retiring after 34 years to take care of her mother after her father's death. After her mother's death she stayed on the family farm until her health declined and moved to Dover in 2005 to be with her sister.Janice enjoyed working with the 4H Club and being outdoors tending to her flower and vegetable garden. She is survived by her siblings, Helen Lee Matthews of Hampstead, MD, Robert D. Raver of Dickerson, MD, Carlos E. Raver of Hampstead, MD, Gail Butler of Dover, DE and Joy Martin and her husband Sterling of Shrewsburg, PA and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Eugene, Jr. and Thomas Raver.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Emory United Methodist Church, 1600 Emory Rd, Upperco, MD 21155Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at

