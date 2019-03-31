Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Raver. View Sign

Janice Larue Raver of Upperco, MD passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her sister Gail's home in Dover, DE., at the age of 87. Janice was born on the family farm in Upperco, Maryland to the late F. Eugene Raver, Sr. and Hazel Larue Alban Raver. She worked for Sunbeam Company demonstrating appliances in different stores when a representative from Baltimore Gas and Electric Company noticed her and she became their top sales person, retiring after 34 years to take care of her mother after her father's death. After her mother's death, she stayed on the family farm until her own health declined and she moved to Dover in 2005 to be with her sister. Janice enjoyed working with the 4H Club and being outdoors tending to her flower and vegetable garden. She is survived by her siblings Helen Lee Matthews of Hampstead, MD; Robert D. Raver of Dickerson, MD; Carlos E. Raver of Hampstead, MD; Gail Buckler of Dover, DE; and Joy Martin and her husband Sterling of Shrewsbury, PA and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald, Eugene Jr., and Thomas Raver. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 AM at Emory United Methodist Church in Upperco, with the Rev. Dr. Peggy Click officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Emory United Methodist Church, 1600 Emory Rd, Upperco, MD 21155.

