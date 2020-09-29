Jason Earl Blair, 42, of Westminster, died suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on route 97. Born on August 30, 1978 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Earl Gerald Blair and Patricia Ann Bollinger Blair. He was employed at F.R. Conversions in Westminster as a Powder Coater. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1996 and was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. He was a great father and he could always make anybody smile. He is survived by is fiancé Lindsay Stull of Sykesville; four children, Jordan T. Blair, Brenden T. Blair and Sheyla N. Blair all of Hampstead, and Preston J. Blair of Sykesville; and brother Clint Linger of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Celebration of Life Services will begin at 7:00 with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to his GoFundMe set up for his four children at gf.me/u/y2nszr.



