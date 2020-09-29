1/1
Jason Blair
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Earl Blair, 42, of Westminster, died suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on route 97. Born on August 30, 1978 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Earl Gerald Blair and Patricia Ann Bollinger Blair. He was employed at F.R. Conversions in Westminster as a Powder Coater. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1996 and was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. He was a great father and he could always make anybody smile. He is survived by is fiancé Lindsay Stull of Sykesville; four children, Jordan T. Blair, Brenden T. Blair and Sheyla N. Blair all of Hampstead, and Preston J. Blair of Sykesville; and brother Clint Linger of Westminster. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Celebration of Life Services will begin at 7:00 with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to his GoFundMe set up for his four children at gf.me/u/y2nszr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved