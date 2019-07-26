|
|
Jason Lee Clingan, 42, of Taneytown, MD passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital in PA. Born February 19, 1977 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Paul and Linda (Smith) Clingan of Taneytown. Jason was a landscaper. He worked for Carroll Gardens in Westminster for many years and was self-employed in recent years. He enjoyed working, fishing and spending time with his children and family. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are sons, Eric Clingan of Westminster and Christian Clingan of Taneytown; daughter, Tatum Clingan of Westminster; sister, Derita Daley and husband Mike of Westminster; niece, Amber; and nephews, Dustin and Jeffrey. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 26, 2019