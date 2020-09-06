1/1
Jason M. Smith
Jason M. Smith, 46 of Westminster. Passed Tuesday evening September 1, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1974 in Frederick, MD the son of James and Irene "Renny" Smith. After graduating Franklin High School ,Class of 1992, in Reisterstown, MD. He attended Johnson and Wales University in RI, graduating with degrees in Culinary Arts and Nutrition. He worked up and down the East Coast from Boston to Tampa. Jason worked in many facets of the food industry, from catering 2000 person events to being the personal chef of Boston Red Sox Shortstop, Nomar Garciaparra and most recently at Star Boggs in West Hampton Beach, NY. Jason had a strong love of his family and friends, always loved a good laugh, and never lost his adventurous spirit. He enjoyed traveling, skydiving, and scuba diving whenever he was near the water. He was also an avid sports fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. Surviving him in addition to his parents are children Madeline and Lily; and his brother Justin, Jared, Mark and Matthew Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral costs.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
