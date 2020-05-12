Jason Ray Click, Sr., 39, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. Born March 28, 1981 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Ronald E. Click of Westminster and Brenda Joyce (Wike) Paschall of Hanover, PA. He was the loving and devoted husband of 14 years of Rachel A. (Wright) Click. Jason was very hard working and enjoyed his job as a construction worker. He loved spending time out doors with his family, enjoyed hiking and fishing, and loved his pet dog "Jaxx". Jason had a gentle and kind spirit who always had a smirk and smile on his face. He loved joking and pranks in an effort to bring a smile to your face. Jason will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his parents and wife Rachel, are daughter, Andrea Rae Click of Hanover, PA; son, Jason "Bub" Ray Click, Jr. of Hanover, PA; brothers, Ronnie A. Click and wife Mary of Mississippi, Ron E. Click, Jr. of Hanover, and Eric E. Click of Westminster; sisters, Laurie Forsyth of Sykesville and Brenda Jean Wike of Charles Town, WV; mother-in-law, Toni Russell of Hampstead; brother-in-law, Joseph Wright of Hampstead; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.



